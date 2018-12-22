Tahoka Santa Land’s legacy

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Tahoka Santa Land has been a festive event in that city for many years. In fact, this year would have been its 10th year, but that’s an anniversary that Tahoka did not get to celebrate. However, the memories from that place will live on for a long time.
“Santa Land can never be replaced and it will be a memory always whole lot of great memories,” said Cathy Ross.
Tahoka Santa Land has been Cathy Ross and her family’s tradition since 2008. It started as something small and just grew into a tradition the whole community got to enjoy with various decorations, lights, and the stars of the show, her mom and dad. Bill and Frances chancy filled in for Santa and Mrs. Claus in Tahoka for years.
“My dad always had a beard and my mother’s birthday was Christmas Day so I mean I had mom and dad as Santa Claus Mrs. Claus so i mean you had to do it. It was all Christmas,” said Ross. Santa Land was this family’s favorite time of year, but it took a hard hit when Frances passed away 2 years ago.
“It is very hard,” said Ross.
Despite the pain this family felt, Bill carried on the tradition even though it hit him the hardest. He continued to delighting kids for another year, hoping to reach a ten year anniversary for Santa Land this year.
“He told me he wanted to make it ten years so that was our plan,” said Ross. That was the plan, but no one expected the day Bill hung up his treasured Santa suit when the season ended last year that it would be his last.
“He died peacefully. He went to bed and didn’t wake up,” said Ross While his wish was to see Santa Land one more year, it was just too painful for this family.
“Santa land is done because we didn’t think we could continue a Santa Land without Santa and Mrs. Claus because you can’t replace them,” she said.
While its hard, Tahoka Santa Land will always live on in this community’s hearts and Ross knows her mom and dad are smiling down on them this time of year.
“I can’t be sad that has not here because they’re together and I can’t imagine the Christmas their having. Its going to be a good one,” she said.
