Wednesday night’s fire claims life of victim

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Update:
The victim of a Wednesday night house fire at 2413 27th St. died late Thursday, according to officials from University Medical Center.
His name has not been officially released.
Original Story:
One man has been hospitalized after a late-night house fire at 2413 27th St. on Wednesday.
The Lubbock Fire Department was called in to help around 11:20 p.m. Traffic around the area was diverted for about an hour while crews tried to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
