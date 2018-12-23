Colder overnight and Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A strong cold front should invade the South Plains region overnight tonight.
The front brings gusty north winds and much cooler air across West Texas tonight and Sunday.
Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 20’s across most of the area by daybreak Sunday. Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph overnight. This will produce wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20’s by Sunday morning.
A few clouds are expected Sunday afternoon. Precipitation is not expected with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Winds become light and variable Sunday afternoon.
Southwest winds help temperatures to climb into the 50’s and 60’s Christmas Eve Day. Christmas Eve looks terrific with lows in the 20’s and 30’s.
Clouds increase with a chance of rain showers late on Christmas Day with highs in the 50’s.
Models show a much colder airmass invading the region by New Year’s Eve. Colder weather and wintry precipitation is possible by the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.