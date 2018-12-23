Dozens killed, hundreds injured after tsunami strikes Indonesia

(CNN) - At least 43 people have died, 582 were injured and two are missing after a tsunami in Indonesia, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation.
The tsunami hit the areas of Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung early Sunday morning.
According to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geological Agency, the tsunami "possibly resulted from an underwater landslide from the Mt. Krakatau eruption" and a "tidal wave from the full moon."
