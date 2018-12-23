Flying Queens on Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - For the 4th consecutive year, the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens are on the ballot for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This year the Basketball Hall of Fame will use a new direct-elect category for women’s veterans.
According to Wayland Baptist Athletics, the Flying Queens will have a better shot than ever of getting inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Flying Queens are the winningest program in women’s collegiate basketball history with more than 1,600 victories.
They also hold the longest consecutive winning streak – with 131-consecutive wins.
The Flying Queens along with former Flying Queens coach and player – Harley Redin and Lometa Odom were among the Women Veterans Committee nominations for the Hall of Fame.
The finalists for the 2019 Class will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Feb. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The entire class will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
