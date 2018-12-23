One arrested for overnight car burglaries in Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - Police in Wolfforth are asking for the public’s help after an early-morning arrest for car burglaries.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Wolfforth Police arrested a person in relation to the burglaries.
They asks anyone who notices anything suspicious with their vehicles, or if anything was stolen from their cars to report it to them.
Wolfforth Police also ask any resident that might have surveillance video from 2-5:15 Sunday morning showing any suspicious activity to contact them by calling the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 775-1480.
No further details on the arrest have been released.
