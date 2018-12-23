Red Raider defense is no joke

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This Thursday, the No. 12 Red Raider basketball team had a chance to legitimize themselves as an NCAA contender on the national stage against one of the nation’s top teams in No. 2 Duke.
The Blue Devils escaped the Big Apple with a 69-58 win despite an impressive showing by the Red Raiders. A big reason why Texas Tech stood tall with one of the nation’s most talented rosters was their defense.
Coming into the game against Duke, Texas Tech had the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation.
With Duke averaging 93.6 points per game, which was good for fifth in the nation, it provided a tough test for the Red Raiders. Even though Texas Tech suffered their first loss of the season, they proved they were worthy of being ranked one of the nation’s best defenses.
The Red Raiders held the Blue Devils’ to 3 of 20 from three-point range, and 38.3 percent shooting from the field.
The 69 points was the lowest scoring output for Duke, this season. Plus, the Red Raiders forced 19-turnovers, as they had a knack for forcing timely offensive fouls.
Even after falling out of the ranks of unbeaten teams, Texas Tech still ranks No. 1 in the nation in defensive efficiency, according to teamrankings.com.
