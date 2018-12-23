Wrapping Up Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Temperatures at 7am this morning are much colder than they were starting out yesterday so a heavy jacket through this morning and gloves will help to keep you warm while outdoors.
You’ll likely want to keep a sweater or light jacket on through the day as temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon. Relatively calm wind shifts to become more southerly and cloud cover begins to increase across the region throughout today. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20′s to low 30′s. Pets and plants should be indoors for a night with temperatures at or below freezing across much of the viewing area.
Temperatures improve greatly tomorrow thanks to the return of breezy southerly wind. After a cold start to Monday morning the afternoon will end with high temperatures returning to the upper 50′s to mid 60′s. Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with temperatures back to near freezing overnight as a cold front marches through the South Plains early Christmas (Tuesday) morning.
Christmas Day will remain chilly as cloud cover begins to increase throughout the day and high temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50′s. Rain chances improve through Christmas afternoon in the eastern viewing area, off of the Caprock, and increase across the western South Plains through early Wednesday morning as a warm front begins to move in from the Gulf.
Southerly wind speeds increase on Wednesday to become sustained between 15-25mph making for a warmer start in temperatures and rain chances continuing through early Wednesday afternoon.
The potential for wintery precipitation is beginning to look favorable for next weekend and we will be keeping an eye on this event as slight changes in variables throughout the week could hamper or greatly improve the chance for snowfall on the South Plains.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.