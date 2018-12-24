Area Teams ranked in the New TABC State Basketball polls

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As we hit the Christmas break of the High School Basketball Season, many area teams are ranked in the new TABC State Polls released on Christmas Eve.
6A:
- Frenship #17
5A:
- Lubbock Cooper #18
4A:
- Levelland #1
- Seminole #20
3A:
- Idalou #3
- Shallowater #9
2A:
- Farwell #8
1A:
- Nazareth #1
- Ropes #3
- Jayton #5
- Whiteface #9
- Hermleigh #12
- Sands #14
- Patton Springs #17
TAPPS 4A:
- Trinity Christian #1
- Lubbock Christian #4
TAPPS 2A:
- Southcrest Christian #2
TAPPS 1A:
- Kingdom Prep #2
- Christ The King #9
4A:
- Estacado #10
- Seminole #25
3A:
- Shallowater #10
- Brownfield #12
2A:
- New Deal #15
- Floydada #22
1A:
- Nazareth #2
- Jayton #7
- New Home #9
- Borden County #17
- Paducah #19
TAPPS 4A:
- Lubbock Christian #6
- Trinity Christian #7
TAPP 2A:
- Southcrest Christian #4
- All Saints #9
TAPPS 1A:
- Kingdom Prep #1
