Area Teams ranked in the New TABC State Basketball polls
With the high school football playoffs in swing, some of our area teams have hit the hardwood and have started basketball season.
By Pete Christy | December 24, 2018 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 3:31 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As we hit the Christmas break of the High School Basketball Season, many area teams are ranked in the new TABC State Polls released on Christmas Eve.

Girls

6A:

  • Frenship #17

5A:

  • Lubbock Cooper #18

4A:

  • Levelland #1
  • Seminole #20

3A:

  • Idalou #3
  • Shallowater #9

2A:

  • Farwell #8

1A:

  • Nazareth #1
  • Ropes #3
  • Jayton #5
  • Whiteface #9
  • Hermleigh #12
  • Sands #14
  • Patton Springs #17

TAPPS 4A:

  • Trinity Christian #1
  • Lubbock Christian #4

TAPPS 2A:

  • Southcrest Christian #2

TAPPS 1A:

  • Kingdom Prep #2
  • Christ The King #9

BOYS

4A:

  • Estacado #10
  • Seminole #25

3A:

  • Shallowater #10
  • Brownfield #12

2A:

  • New Deal #15
  • Floydada #22

1A:

  • Nazareth #2
  • Jayton #7
  • New Home #9
  • Borden County #17
  • Paducah #19

TAPPS 4A:

  • Lubbock Christian #6
  • Trinity Christian #7

TAPP 2A:

  • Southcrest Christian #4
  • All Saints #9

TAPPS 1A:

  • Kingdom Prep #1

