Dressed as Rudolph, burglary suspect seen on video

Dressed as Rudolph, burglary suspect seen on surveillance video
December 24, 2018 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 12:05 PM

(CNN) - One person certainly made it onto Santa’s naughty list.

Authorities said they are looking for a burglar dressed in a Rudolph costume.

The person police said was a woman, whose disguise was complete with a red nose, allegedly entered a business and stole numerous items early last week.

The brazen crime was caught on surveillance camera. The person’s face can even be seen when the costume is briefly removed.

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, police called the suspect “Rudolph the red-nosed criminal.”

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the authorities.

