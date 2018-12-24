Lubbock’s White (and Brown) Christmases

Over the length of the Lubbock snow record - which now includes 105 Christmases - the chance of snow on Christmas is low, at about 14% of all Christmases. And the chance of a true "White Christmas" is even lower, at about 5%. From 1911 through 2018 (two December snow records are incomplete during that period) some amount of snowfall (at least a trace) was reported, or at least an inch of snow was measured on the ground, on 15 Christmases. Over the same time period at least an inch of snowfall was recorded and/or at least an inch of snow was measured on the ground on only six Christmases - considered true White Christmases*.