Lubbock’s White (and Brown) Christmases

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As Christmas nears, so does a weather system which will likely bring SOME showers to SOME of the KCBD viewing area. And it will be followed by another, but colder, system. Just in time for the final weekend of 2018. The potential affects of both are highlighted in the accompanying video.
First, today's weather. This Christmas Eve Day will be mostly sunny, with a frosty morning then a somewhat breezy and warmer afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and also dry.
Christmas begins partly cloudy and cold, with Lubbock's temperature dipping to near freezing. Christmas afternoon will be partly sunny and cool. But still dry. There is, however, the first of the two weather systems I mentioned moving our way. I expect it will bring some rain and even a few thunderstorms to the KCBD viewing area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain chances will be slim over the western viewing area, then a little greater central areas (including Lubbock) and greatest over the Low Rolling Plains - the area east of (or "off") the Caprock.
When you check out my forecast temperatures, both lows and highs, here you'll see why there's no mention of snow or ice. More widespread rain and stronger thunderstorms are likely just east of the viewing area and especially to the southeast of the viewing area (Wednesday).
The second system will affect our area late this week. Currently a strong shot of cold air is expected just ahead of it, setting the stage potentially for not just precipitation but wintry precipitation. Of course, if the track shifts much north or south that would change the weather we receive. In our forecast watch the Thursday through Sunday period for changes/updates.
Dreaming of A White Christmas? This year, as with most years around here, if you want a White Christmas you are out of luck. The best you can do, other than taking a trip, is to dream. But how often does Lubbock have a "White Christmas"?
Over the length of the Lubbock snow record - which now includes 105 Christmases - the chance of snow on Christmas is low, at about 14% of all Christmases. And the chance of a true "White Christmas" is even lower, at about 5%. From 1911 through 2018 (two December snow records are incomplete during that period) some amount of snowfall (at least a trace) was reported, or at least an inch of snow was measured on the ground, on 15 Christmases. Over the same time period at least an inch of snowfall was recorded and/or at least an inch of snow was measured on the ground on only six Christmases - considered true White Christmases*.
Here's my list of recent years and whether it was a White or Brown Christmas:
2018 Brown (anticipated)
2017 Brown
2016 Brown
2015 Brown*
2014 Brown
2013 Brown
2012 Brown**
2011 White***
2010 Brown
2009 White****
2008 Brown
The longest stretch of consecutive Christmases without any snow was 28 years; from the beginning of the record in 1911 through 1938. Christmas 1939 is Lubbock's first White Christmas on record, and with 3.5 inches it is still the "Whitest" (the most snow).
White or brown, may you and yours have a blessed and Merry Christmas!
*The 11+" which fell during the Blizzard of 2015 began after Christmas night.
**One-tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded. (The Lubbock NWS office notes the southern and western part of Lubbock recorded 1-2" of snow that Christmas morning).
***One inch fell Christmas Day and 2 inches were reported on the ground Christmas morning (from the 2 inches which fell Christmas Eve), making it the fourth-snowiest Christmas on record for Lubbock.
****No snow fell Christmas Day, but 2.9 inches fell Christmas Eve and 2 inches was reported on the ground Christmas morning.
