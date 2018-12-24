Police investigate shooting near Marsha Sharp Freeway at Ave. Q.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q.
There is a black car in the roadway that appears to have a bullet hole in the front passenger window, according to a KCBD NewsChannel 11 photographer. The westbound lanes of the access road are all blocked.
Officers are on the scene speaking to several people.
There is no official information on possible injuries or suspects at this time.
