Reward offered for information leading to arrest after Christmas Eve burglary

Please share. 🙏🏼 (Everyone who shares will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card) Around 5:30 this morning KKs was broken into. We can only hope that this THIEF used the money for gifts and not drugs. We are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. He appeared to be a Caucasian male with burgundy sweat pants and under armor tennis shoes. Help us find him.