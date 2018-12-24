Reward offered for information leading to arrest after Christmas Eve burglary

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The owners of KK’s Corner Mall at 66th and Indiana Avenue are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who burglarized the business this morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m.
Surveillance video shows a person using a sledgehammer and kicking in the front door of the business.
The person then jumped the counter and appears to have taken a cash drawer.
The sledgehammer used was left behind.
The burglar seemed to have some difficulty figuring out how to leave the business.
In a social media post, the business officials say the burglar seems to be a Caucasian male with burgundy sweat pants and Under Armor tennis shoes.
If anyone has any information about this crime, you’re urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
