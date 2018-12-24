Reward offered for information leading to arrest after Christmas Eve burglary

Reward offered for information leading to arrest after Christmas Eve burglary
KK's Corner Mall burglarized on Christmas Eve. (Source: KK's Corner Mall Surveillance)
By Amber Stegall | December 24, 2018 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 12:54 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The owners of KK’s Corner Mall at 66th and Indiana Avenue are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who burglarized the business this morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a person using a sledgehammer and kicking in the front door of the business.

The person then jumped the counter and appears to have taken a cash drawer.

The sledgehammer used was left behind.

The burglar seemed to have some difficulty figuring out how to leave the business.

In a social media post, the business officials say the burglar seems to be a Caucasian male with burgundy sweat pants and Under Armor tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about this crime, you’re urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Please share. 🙏🏼 (Everyone who shares will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card) Around 5:30 this morning KKs was broken into. We can only hope that this THIEF used the money for gifts and not drugs. We are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. He appeared to be a Caucasian male with burgundy sweat pants and under armor tennis shoes. Help us find him.

Posted by KK's Corner Mall on Monday, December 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.