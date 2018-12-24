Stores open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Stores open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
(Source: KWES)
By Amber Stegall | December 24, 2018 at 11:06 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 11:06 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you need to pick up some last minute things or want to get out of the house on Christmas eve and Christmas day, there are a couple options in Lubbock.

Here is a list of some of the businesses that will be open on Christmas eve or Christmas day:

Walmart:

  • Dec. 24: open until 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed all day.

Market Street

  • Dec. 24: open until 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed all day.

Target

  • Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: closed all day.

South Plains Mall

  • Dec. 24: open until 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: Closed all day.

Best Buy

  • Dec. 24: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Dec. 25: Closed all day.

CVS

  • Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walgreens

  • Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Dec. 25: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Movie Theaters

Starbucks

  • Dec. 24: 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 25: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.