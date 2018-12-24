Stores open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you need to pick up some last minute things or want to get out of the house on Christmas eve and Christmas day, there are a couple options in Lubbock.
Here is a list of some of the businesses that will be open on Christmas eve or Christmas day:
Walmart:
- Dec. 24: open until 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed all day.
Market Street
- Dec. 24: open until 7 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed all day.
Target
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed all day.
South Plains Mall
- Dec. 24: open until 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed all day.
Best Buy
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed all day.
CVS
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walgreens
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Dec. 25: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Movie Theaters
Starbucks
- Dec. 24: 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 25: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
