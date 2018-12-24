TTU men’s basketball back to No. 11 in AP poll

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Blue Devils received 35 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at Arizona State. The Blue Devils moved to No. 1 in the first regular-season poll after rolling over Kentucky, but dropped back after losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational title game. Duke blew out Princeton, then knocked off previously-unbeaten No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
The loss for Texas Tech bumped the now 10-1 team to the No. 11 spot.
No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 12, with No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas getting four each.
No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.
one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (35) 11-1 1529 2
2. Michigan (9) 12-0 1472 4
3. Tennessee (12) 10-1 1471 3
4. Virginia (4) 11-0 1427 5
5. Kansas (4) 10-1 1386 1
6. Nevada 12-0 1316 6
7. Gonzaga 11-2 1199 8
8. Michigan St. 10-2 1146 10
9. Florida St. 11-1 1061 11
10. Virginia Tech 10-1 924 13
11. Texas Tech 10-1 845 12
12. Auburn 10-2 770 7
13. Ohio St. 11-1 737 15
14. North Carolina 8-3 678 9
15. Wisconsin 10-2 673 16
16. Kentucky 9-2 664 19
17. Arizona St. 9-2 626 18
18. Marquette 10-2 538 20
19. Mississippi St. 11-1 518 17
20. N.C. State 11-1 292 -
21. Buffalo 11-1 279 14
22. Houston 12-0 274 21
23. Indiana 11-2 247 22
24. Iowa 10-2 178 23
25. Oklahoma 11-1 163 -
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.
