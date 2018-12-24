Twas’ The Night Before Christmas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Christmas Eve looks terrific with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Santa should have no travel issues for Christmas Eve!
A few locations could see fog. The best chance of seeing fog will be across our southeastern areas including Snyder, Hermleigh, Jayton and Gail.
Clouds increase with a chance of rain showers late on Christmas Day with highs in the 50’s. Winds become southeast at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
A few showers are possible by late afternoon favoring the southeastern South Plains. This will spread across most of the area Wednesday.
Models show a much colder airmass invading the region by New Year’s Eve. Colder weather and wintry precipitation is possible by the end of the year.
Most models are keeping us in the 30’s for daytime highs Friday through New Year’s Day. Wintry precipitation is possible Friday through early next week. Stay tuned as this potential winter weather event unfolds.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.