Warmer Monday, showers late Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Other than a few clouds, skies remain fair across the area overnight. Lows drop into the 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be fairly light overnight.
Southwest winds help temperatures to climb into the 50’s and 60’s Christmas Eve Day. Christmas Eve looks terrific with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Santa should have no travel issues for Christmas Eve!
Clouds increase with a chance of rain showers late on Christmas Day with highs in the 50’s.
Models show a much colder airmass invading the region by New Year’s Eve. Colder weather and wintry precipitation is possible by the end of the year.
Most models are keeping us in the 30’s for daytime highs next weekend with wintry precipitation possible.
