12 year old dies in US-287 accident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One person has died in a one vehicle crash Saturday on US-287 in Armstrong County.
Around 3:07 p.m., an 18 year old woman was driving a Toyota Celica east on US-287, two miles west of Goodnight.
DPS says she veered off the road into the center median where she over corrected and lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled over.
A 12 year old male passenger sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Armstrong County Justice of the Peace.
The driver was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 16 year old male passenger and 14 year old male passenger were also transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All occupants in the vehicle were wearing seat belts. All occupants are related and are from Midland.
No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.
