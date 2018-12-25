Man arrested for allegedly throwing ham at woman in argument over Christmas dinner

Man arrested for allegedly throwing ham at woman in argument over Christmas dinner
David Brannon is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where his bond for an evasion charge was set at $1,000. His bond for an assault charge is pending. (Source: Laurel County Corrections)
By RNN Staff | December 25, 2018 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated December 25 at 6:11 AM

LONDON, KY (RNN) - A Kentucky man faces charges of assault and fleeing or evading police after an argument about which day his family should eat Christmas dinner.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a reported domestic dispute Sunday night. Upon their arrival, the suspect, David Brannon, attempted to flee but was detained instead, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed Brannon allegedly threw items at a female victim, including the ham to be eaten for Christmas dinner, following an argument over which day the family should have the dinner.

Deputies say several items were found on the kitchen floor.

Assault arrest: Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy...

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 24, 2018

Brannon is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where his bond for the evasion charge was set at $1,000. His bond for the assault charge is pending.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.