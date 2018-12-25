Mother-daughter duo decorates home in Christmas cheer

TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) - Many people decorate for the Christmas season, but one mother-daughter duo takes it to the next level by decorating every square-inch of their home, filling it with Christmas cheer.
“Decorating for Christmas has always been something important to me and my daughter,” Maxine Paris said.
Paris and Kellie Craig are mother and daughter who started decorating their house in September and they love doing it together.
“She’s always done it and I guess I’ve caught the bug, too,” Craig said.
The two have been decorating together ever since Craig was a child, but, for Maxine, her decorating bug goes back to when she was a little girl.
“We never had a Christmas tree to put up. I remember one year I cried because we didn’t have a tree so somebody threw theirs out and my daddy picked it up and I decorated it until it died,” Paris said.
Many of the decorations in this house are Santa Clauses. Some Paris made herself.
“I’ve probably made over 100 Santas,” said Paris.
Paris and Craig plan to continue decorating this house for years to come. All in name of Christmas.
“As much as I love the Santas and she loves the Santas, the reason for the season is because Jesus died for us,” Craig said.
