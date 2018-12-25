Sibling kids’ donation will provide 350 meals for the food bank for christmas season

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank will be receiving an early Christmas present this year, a donation that will provide over 300 meals to those who need them the most. The donation will be provided by two kids, Campbell and Grey Wilson who are just 9 and 8-years-old.
“I don’t want anything that will last a long time. I want something in the world like Christmas cheer and happiness,” said Campbell.
Campbell and Grey’s mom, Andrea Wilson, describes her kids as sweet children with big hearts. “One thing they have in common is they always have a heart for helping other people. If they see a homeless person, they always want me to stop and give them something,” said Andrea.
She never expected them to go above and beyond for the less fortunate like they did this Christmas season.
“I just know that some people don’t get food over the holidays and we wanted to change that,” said Campbell.
These siblings spent one Sunday afternoon making tons of Christmas cards and bracelets.
“It was unbeknownst to me that they were planning on walking around the neighborhood and wishing our neighbors a Merry Christmas,” said Andrea.
The two even dressed up in some festive gear. “We had a Santa hat and wore a red sweater and red pants,” said Grey.
After, they started knocked on their neighbors doors and even started asking for donations for the South Plains Food Bank.
“They would go up to wish them a Merry Christmas and see if they wanted a bracelet or card. If they wanted to make a donation to help feed the hungry, they could and I just had no idea that’s what they were going to do,” said Andrea. The two of them ended up making $61 that they plan to donate to the South Plains Food Bank.
“Happy. That made my Christmas,” said Campbell.
A neighbor of Campbell and Grey ended up matching the $61 dollars, bringing the total they raised for the food bank to $122 which will provide more than 350 meals for those who need them.
