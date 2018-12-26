City offers four locations for Christmas tree recycling, all available throughout January

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock has set aside four permanent drop-off locations for residents to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees until the end of January.
The four locations are at 208 Municipal Dr., 1631 84th St., 7308 Milwaukee Ave. and 4307 Adrian St. All trees that are brought will be ground into mulch.
For those who would like to bring the trees, they are asked to remove all decorations, stands and any plastic before bringing the tree to the roll-off locations. The roll-off dumpsters will be moved inside the gates of these locations after Jan. 7 and will only be available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the month.
