Clovis man shot in head, sent to Lubbock hospital

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - Forty-six-year-old James Andre Williams was sent to a Lubbock hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the head in Clovis.
Police were called around 5:19 a.m. to the 100 block of Lydia Street in Clovis after it was reported shots were fired in the area and one person sustained gunshot wounds, according to a Clovis Police Department news release. Police arrived to find Williams with a gunshot wound to the head sitting in the front seat of an older model Buick that was parked on the property where the shooting happened.
Williams was bleeding from the head but was able to respond to officers. He was initially taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center but was later transported to a Lubbock area hospital.
An initial investigation by Clovis police found there was a shooting at the home before police were called that was separate and apart from Williams being shot in the head. A short time after that shooting witnesses reported a vehicle passed by the home and shot once. It was after that witnesses said Williams fell to the ground.
The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing, but Clovis police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the department by phone at 575-769-1921 and ask for a detective or call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.
