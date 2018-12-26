Family, police confirm 78-year-old dementia patient found

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Update:
The Lubbock Police Department has reported 78-year-old Linda Roberts was found safely in Lynn County.
Original Story:
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 78-year-old Linda Roberts who was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday near her home in the 8900 block of Elgin Avenue.
Roberts has been diagnosed with dementia and is considered to be endangered, according to an LPD news release. She left her house in a blue 2015 Nissan Versa wearing pajama bottoms and a white t-shirt.
She stands at 5 feet, 1 inch; 160 pounds; has blue eyes and suffers from hearing loss and has to wear hearing aids. Those who have information on Roberts' whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.
More information on this silver alert can be found here.
