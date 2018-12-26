Hockley County sheriff highlights fugitive wanted for more than a year

Hockley County sheriff highlights fugitive wanted for more than a year
Christopher Sanchez (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Cantu | December 26, 2018 at 9:51 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 9:51 AM

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has featured, once again, Christopher Sanchez as it’s Warrant Wednesday fugitive.

Sanchez has been wanted by the sheriff’s office for more than a year for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance of scheduled IV drugs of less than 200 grams. He is thought to be in the Midland, Odessa area.

Sanchez stands at 5 feet, 5 inches; weighs around 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Those with information on Sanchez are asked to call the county sheriff’s office at 806-894-3126.

"Warrant Wednesday" is here and we are highlighting one of our "Most Wanted" that has previously been a highlight here. ...

Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.