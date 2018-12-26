ODDS: Patrick Mahomes sits a top NFL MVP race

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - Throughout the season, there have been multiple names thrown out there as possible candidates to be named the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player.
Well, with one week left in this year’s NFL regular season, that means the MVP race is really beginning to wind down.
Last week, there were two MVP front runners – Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees, with Philip Rivers lurking on the outside.
According to online betting websites, Mahomes is the favorite heading into the final week to take home the top prize over Drew Brees. Right now, the betting odds bare out at a slim margin.
As of right now, Mahomes has thrown for 4,816 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
