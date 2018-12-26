Rain chance increasing; Fog and drizzle expected overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A period of wet weather is expected across West Texas tonight through early Wednesday afternoon.
A few showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight favoring the southeastern South Plains. This will spread across most of the area by daybreak Wednesday.
Fog and drizzle are also in the forecast this evening. Visibilities may be reduced to less than a mile overnight tonight.
Low temperatures remain in the 40’s and 50’s with southeast winds averaging 10 to 20 mph overnight.
Cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with a good chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.
There is a marginal risk for hail and strong wind gusts mainly east of Lubbock Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
It will clear out Wednesday night with lows in the 20’s and lower 30’s.
Models are still showing much colder air moving across the area late Thursday into Friday.
Models show wintry precipitation in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Another storm system could bring snow and ice to West Texas Monday and New Year’s Day.
Travel hazards are possible Friday through early next week.
