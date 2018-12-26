Severe and Snow Outlooks

Today's weather is associated with the first of two systems which will affect the KCBD viewing area this week. Before the second arrives cold air will move in, a setup favoring snow as the main (if not only) precipitation type and potentially accumulating snowfall. At this time, snowfall totals are expected to be under two inches in and near Lubbock, but three or more inches over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Models currently show the potential for five or more inches of snowfall over the far northwestern viewing area, in and near Muleshoe, Dimmitt, Friona, Portales, and Clovis.