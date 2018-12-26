Severe and Snow Outlooks

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After the initial round of showers this morning, there likely will be a lull until this afternoon. Some of the later storms will be strong, with strong wind, heavy rain, and possibly small hail. Over the eastern viewing area some of the storms may become marginally severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail possible. If you hear thunder or see lightning you should be in, or move into, a building, such as your home or workplace. If unable to, then seek shelter inside a non-convertible vehicle.
The rain and storms will gradually shift east this afternoon. As it does, strong winds will develop and may result in some blowing dust on the Caprock.
As the activity shifts east, severe storms will become possible over much of North, Central, and East Texas. The potential for damaging severe storms will be greatest in and near the area from near San Antonio to Lufkin, and from just north of Houston to just south of Dallas.
Today's weather is associated with the first of two systems which will affect the KCBD viewing area this week. Before the second arrives cold air will move in, a setup favoring snow as the main (if not only) precipitation type and potentially accumulating snowfall. At this time, snowfall totals are expected to be under two inches in and near Lubbock, but three or more inches over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Models currently show the potential for five or more inches of snowfall over the far northwestern viewing area, in and near Muleshoe, Dimmitt, Friona, Portales, and Clovis.
As I noted Monday, this may be a short-lived weather event but may be significant with the potential to affect travel during the final weekend of the year. Please keep up with the latest forecast, which you'll find here on our Weather Page (as well as in our free KCBD First Alert Weather app). Our current forecast is based on the storm track we currently expect. Later forecasts will be based on the track expected at that time.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 30°, four degrees above the average for the date. The high was 57°, also four degrees above average. The December 25 record low is -1° (1924) and the record high 76° (1955). For today, December 26, Lubbock’s average low is 26° and the high 53°. The record low is 0° (1918) and the record high 77° (2005).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:46 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:50 AM CST.
On This Date
December 26, 1983: After the longest deep freeze (32°F or lower) ever recorded in Lubbock (eight consecutive days, 207 consecutive hours), the mercury finally rose above 32° on this afternoon. The high that day in Lubbock reached 59° - after only peaking at 19° the day prior! During that time, there were 4 light measurable snowfalls, totaling just 1.1″, according to the Lubbock office of the National Weather Service. On This Date is compiled from the records of the National Weather Service and Caprock Weather.
