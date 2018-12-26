60th annual Fibermax Caprock Classic set to get underway

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is less than 24 hours away from hosting the World’s Biggest High School basket tournament – 60th annual Fibermax Caprock Classic.
This year, there will be 89 teams here in the Hub-City from across the state of Texas, Oklahoma, and from as far away as Australia.
The three-day tournament (Dec. 27-29) includes boys and girls programs from 6-man all the way up to 6A.
It's broken down into four brackets: Small Boys, Small Girls, Large Boys and Large Girls, each with separate sponsors.
Multiple high school gyms in the Lubbock area are utilized for the tournament, until the four championships climax at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
KCBD Newschannel 11 Sports will have complete coverage of the tournament and highlights from all your South Plains area teams.
Updated final scores and future match ups can be found on the official site.
