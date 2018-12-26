This year’s shopping season best in last 6 years

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Today, shoppers across the nation were out, back in stores. Some to return items, others to find the best sales.
According to a Mastercard report, this year’s holiday sales increased 5.1 percent to more than $850 Billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. That’s the strongest increase in the last six years.
Sale of apparel and home improvement spending increased, but sales of electronics and appliances decreased. Online shopping sales were up more than 19 percent.
According to CNN, Amazon had a record-breaking holiday season saying customers ordered more items worldwide than in any previous year.
And estimates from the National Retail Federation says U.S. retailers are expected to handle $72 Billion worth of holiday returns this year, which is about 10 percent of holiday sales.
