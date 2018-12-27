Experts discuss Texas state law on using deadly force

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Following Wednesday night’s shooting of a man attempting to break into cars and homes in Central Lubbock, KCBD spoke with an expert about what Texas law says when it comes to protecting your property using deadly force.
Steve Farley is a handgun instructor and owner at Cornerstone Tactical Institute. “Chapter 9 of the Texas Penal Code is the use of force in deadly force for the State of Texas... You have to explain that the conduct that you just used was immediately necessary to avoid becoming a victim of a particular type of crime.”
He goes on to explain that sometimes it’s good to not involve, but instead to be a good witness and call to 911. “You should have tried to exhaust all other issues or options before it gets to the point where firearms are involved. Sometimes you have a choice in that, other times you don’t.” Says Farley.
And if something like this happens to you, Farley says, “Immediately comply with anything the police ask you to do, particularly put your weapon down, if they want you to get on the ground and put your hands behind your back—do those kinds of things. It will be sorted out and it will be okay.”
