Man dead after attempted burglary near Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One man is dead after an attempted burglary in Central Lubbock, where police report he was trying to burglarize homes and vehicles in the area.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 3500 block of 38th Street after a shooting was reported, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release.
When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot would. That man was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
An initial report by LPD said the man was attempting to burglarize cars and vehicle and was shot by a homeowners. An investigation, led by LPD’s METRO unit, is currently ongoing.
