One Class At A Time: Frenship Middle School teacher, Children’s Home awarded $500

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - Frenship Middle School teacher Connor Bryant is the fourth 2018-2019 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.
“I’m just very humbled,” Bryant said. “I know a lot of deserving teachers out there. To be honored with this is a really big deal. It’s definitely awesome to be able to work for a district and kids that I love.”
Through online nominations, Bryant, who teaches middle school math and Alegbra, was selected to receive a check for $500. The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit that will also receive $500.
Parents of Bryant’s students say he’s innovative and has the enthusiasm for education but more than that they say he has a concern for his students.
“That’s what means the most is to see that kids are learning and, not just learning about math, but learning about life,” Bryant said. “That’s what really is important.”
Nominators for Bryant expressed a satisfaction in seeing that he has the power to educate a whole person, making them successful beyond just his class.
“I want them to leave here knowing more about math but also loving to learn,” Bryant said.
Bryant chose The Children’s Home of Lubbock to receive the additional $500.
“A donation like this, some people think it’s small,” President/CEO Jimmy Moore said. “It’s huge for us. We started a reading program at the home so I’m thinking this will go toward incentives as kids continue to climb in their levels.”
To nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time recognition, click here.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.