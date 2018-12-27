Second Mayor’s Marathon set for April 28

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Mayor Dan Pope wants Lubbock residents to lace up their shoes and get ready to run.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Pope announced the second annual Mayor’s Marathon around Loop 289.
The 26.2 mile run will take place on Sunday, April 28 and begin at 8 a.m.
Lubbock city officials say the marathon will again be a qualifying run for the Boston Marathon, and is already expected to be bigger than the first run in 2018.
For more information, and to register, visit LBKMARATHON.COM.
