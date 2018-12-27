Snow and Colder Temps Returning to the area

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Winter will be returning to the west Texas and New Mexico regions over the next 36 to 48 hours. The latest storm system will dump most of it’s snow in central and eastern New Mexico, but could leave around 2” to 4” in the northwest regions of the south plains.
So, if you are planning to travel to New Mexico or for those in the mountains planning to head back road conditions will become very hazardous by Friday afternoon. Snow will begin in western New Mexico and move east tonight into Friday.
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the south plains on Saturday because of the impact over the western regions. Lubbock has a chance to receive between ½” to about an inch by mid-day Saturday. There is a chance for 2” inches of snow in the Littlefield area increasing to about 4” or more in Muleshoe and on into New Mexico Friday/Saturday.
The snow potential will decrease Saturday afternoon for all of the area but it will remain very cold.
Additional cold air will spill into the region overnight into Friday and stay in place until Sunday afternoon. Look for overnight lows in the low to mid 20s for Lubbock beginning Friday morning and staying in the 20s until Tuesday morning.
Unfortunately, it will get even colder Wednesday morning with a low teens.
As for your daytime highs, Friday in the mid-30s, Saturday near freezing and Sunday near 40 degrees.
Stay with us online and on-air for the latest updates on the next storm system.
