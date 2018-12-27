Winter Weather Update (Cold!)

December 27, 2007: An exceptional variety of weather hit the South Plains, including wintry precipitation and tornadoes. Ice fog persisted through much of the day over the extreme southeastern Texas Panhandle, particularly along the Caprock. By late afternoon, an area of heavy snow developed over the southwestern Texas Panhandle and the northwestern South Plains, resulting in treacherous travel conditions. Even major roadways became snow packed and remained dangerous into the next morning. The greatest snow total was four inches in Happy. South of the snow band, strong winds behind a dryline-like feature moved over the western and central South Plains. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph were recorded at some TTU West Texas Mesonet sites over the western South Plains. Wind contributed to the failure of a metal shed in northwest Lubbock. Two EF0 tornadoes were photographed over open land in the vicinity of Lubbock. On This Date is compiled from the records of the National Weather Service and Caprock Weather.