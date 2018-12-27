Winter Weather Update (Cold!)

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After yesterday's fog, rain, storms - and wind and hail - milder conditions are on tap this afternoon. However, daytime and nighttime temperatures will be dropping over the next several days and, while we are making some changes in our snow forecast, there remains the potential for significant snowfall in the KCBD viewing area.
A few rain drops and snowflakes have fallen this morning, and a few more may until about mid-morning. Any precipitation will be very light. Very, very light. More of an issue is the wind. From the north at 20 to 30 mph, gusting near 40 mph, it may make travel a bit rough (especially on west-east oriented roads) this morning. Speeds will only gradually diminish through the afternoon. Wind chills through mid-morning will run in the teens and 20s. Dress for it.
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return this afternoon, which also will be breezy and very chilly. Out in the breeze some will find it cold.
Even colder air will move into the viewing area over the course of the next several days. Today will be about 15 degrees chillier than yesterday. Tomorrow's highs will be ten or more degrees colder than today. Saturday Lubbock will struggle to reach a high near the freezing mark. And that's the outlook for peak temperatures. Lows will be dropping too.
The latest data still shows a high potential for snow in the KCBD viewing area, but now indicates only a slight chance of snow and light for Lubbock. Here's the snowfall outlook as of this morning: Less than an inch, and likely much less, for Lubbock and one to three inches over the northwestern third of the KCBD viewing area. Models continue to place the greatest snowfall totals of three to around five inches of snowfall over the far northwestern viewing area, in and near Muleshoe, Dimmitt, Friona, Portales, and Clovis.
Travel conditions may become hazardous, even dangerous, Friday and continue through Saturday over the northwestern South Plains, the southwestern Panhandle, and central and northern eastern New Mexico. Please keep up with the latest forecast, which you’ll find here on our Weather Page.
Rainfall yesterday in and around Lubbock generally ranged from around a third of an inch to around a half-inch. The total at the Lubbock airport was 0.32". The Lubbock airport Month-To-Date (MTD) precipitation total is 1.44", nearly 8/10 of an inch above average. The Year-To-Date (YTD) is 15.27", which is approximately three-and-three-quarter inches below the YTD average.
Rainfall totals around the KCBD viewing area from the TTU West Texas Mesonet:
1.36 PADUCAH 10SW
1.00 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.71 GUTHRIE 10WSW
0.69 ADRIAN 6WSW
0.63 JAYTON 1SSE
0.52 NORTHFIELD 1S
0.52 RALLS 1SE
0.51 CAPROCK CANYONS STATE PARK
0.51 HAPPY 1E
0.49 ESTELLINE 3SSE
0.49 HART 3N
0.46 SLATON 2NE
0.43 WELCH
0.42 TULIA 2ENE
0.41 NEW HOME
0.41 VIGO PARK
0.40 AIKEN 3WSW
0.39 EARTH 9WSW
0.39 KNOX CITY 3NW
0.38 OLTON 6S
0.37 TURKEY 2WSW
0.37 WOLFFORTH 6SSW
0.36 ABERNATHY 5ENE
0.36 HACKBERRY 2 SSE
0.36 LUBBOCK 3WNW TTU
0.34 DIMMITT 2NE
0.34 SEAGRAVES 1SW
0.33 REESE CENTER
0.33 SILVERTON 7ESE
0.32 ANTON 6SSW
0.31 PLAINVIEW 1S
0.30 FLOYDADA 2NNE
0.30 O'DONNELL 1N
0.30 TAHOKA 3NNE
0.29 MEMPHIS 1NE
0.29 SOUTH PLAINS 3ENE
0.25 LAMESA 2SE
0.23 LEVELLAND 4S
0.23 SEMINOLE 2NNE
0.23 SNYDER 3SSW
0.22 BROWNFIELD 2S
0.22 SNYDER 3E
0.21 ROTAN 5W
0.20 GAIL 2ESE
0.20 ROARING SPRINGS 3N
0.16 ASPERMONT 3NE
0.16 POST 1NE
0.16 WHITE RIVER LAKE 6NW
0.15 AMHERST 1NE
0.15 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.15 SUNDOWN 8WSW
0.13 LAKE ALAN HENRY 1NW
0.12 GRAHAM 5SSW
0.11 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.09 DORA NM 2SW
0.09 FRIONA 2NE
0.08 HOBBS NM 5NW
0.08 SPUR 1W
0.04 PLAINS 3N
0.03 MORTON 1ENE
0.03 TATUM NM 2SW
0.01 DENVER CITY 7WNW
On This Date
December 27, 2007: An exceptional variety of weather hit the South Plains, including wintry precipitation and tornadoes. Ice fog persisted through much of the day over the extreme southeastern Texas Panhandle, particularly along the Caprock. By late afternoon, an area of heavy snow developed over the southwestern Texas Panhandle and the northwestern South Plains, resulting in treacherous travel conditions. Even major roadways became snow packed and remained dangerous into the next morning. The greatest snow total was four inches in Happy. South of the snow band, strong winds behind a dryline-like feature moved over the western and central South Plains. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph were recorded at some TTU West Texas Mesonet sites over the western South Plains. Wind contributed to the failure of a metal shed in northwest Lubbock. Two EF0 tornadoes were photographed over open land in the vicinity of Lubbock. On This Date is compiled from the records of the National Weather Service and Caprock Weather.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 42°, 16 degrees above the average for the date. The high was 64°, eleven degrees above average. The December 26 record low is 0° (1918) and the record high 77° (2005). For today, December 27, Lubbock’s average low is 26° and the high 53°. The record low is 3° (1918) and the record high 76° (1976 and 2006).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:46 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:51 AM CST.
