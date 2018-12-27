Wintry mix possible northwest, colder Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Northwestern South Plains could see some light wintry precipitation overnight tonight favoring areas north of Muleshoe and Littlefield.
Look for skies to become partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, mainly east of Lubbock initially. Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 30’s. Winds become west.
Models are still showing much colder air moving across the area late Thursday into Friday.
Models show wintry precipitation in the forecast Friday and Saturday.
The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for wintry precipitation across the area.
Another storm system could bring snow and ice to West Texas Monday and New Year’s Day.
Travel hazards are possible Friday through early next week.
