Basketball complex construction hinders Texas Tech basketball parking

Basketball complex construction hinders Texas Tech basketball parking
A map shows the available parking spots for fans who want to attend Texas Tech basketball games (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By Michael Cantu | December 28, 2018 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 10:03 AM
A map shows the available parking spots for fans who want to attend Texas Tech basketball games (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
A map shows the available parking spots for fans who want to attend Texas Tech basketball games (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Parking may be a bit more difficult than usual Friday night as fans visit the United Supermarkets Arena for the game between Texas Tech and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m. inside the arena.

The up-and-coming Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center is in the preliminary construction phase and many donor parking spots west of the arena will be unavailable. Fans who wish to park in the West parking lot are asked to get there early as parking is limited.

There is also free parking in the SI parking lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex. A free shuttle is available to fans who wish to use the lot and shuttling will begin 90 minutes before tip off.

Plans Unveiled for the Dustin R. Womble Practice Facility

A new home where Red Raider Basketball & Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball will build champions. The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Practice Facility. 📰➡️ http://texastech.com/news/2017/11/8/general-tech-announces-10-million-gift-for-basketball-facility.aspx #WreckEm

Posted by Texas Tech Athletic Department on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

RELATED STORY: No. 11 Red Raiders set to host UTRGV

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.