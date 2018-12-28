Basketball complex construction hinders Texas Tech basketball parking

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Parking may be a bit more difficult than usual Friday night as fans visit the United Supermarkets Arena for the game between Texas Tech and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m. inside the arena.
The up-and-coming Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center is in the preliminary construction phase and many donor parking spots west of the arena will be unavailable. Fans who wish to park in the West parking lot are asked to get there early as parking is limited.
There is also free parking in the SI parking lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex. A free shuttle is available to fans who wish to use the lot and shuttling will begin 90 minutes before tip off.
