Getting home safe big priority for New Year’s celebrations

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This New Year’s weekend, DPS troopers will be out in full force to help deter dangerous and intoxicated drivers hurting other drivers or themselves after celebrating the end of the holiday season.
Lt. Bryan Witt says his troopers, along with other local law enforcement, will be looking for people driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve.
Witt suggests people think of a plan to get home before they begin drinking. “In this day and age, there are too many safe ride options for an intoxicated person to get behind the wheel,” said Witt.
He also encouraged parents to educate their children this time of year, telling them what options they have other than drinking and driving. “We can’t afford to DWI,” Witt said. “You’re looking at over ten-thousand dollars in fines and court costs. Or, you can actually kill someone and go to prison. That’s something we’re trying to avoid.”
DPS troopers will also be looking for other aggressive behavior, such as road rage, distracted driving and speeding. However, Witt said their emphasis is on intoxicated motorists, for which there is zero-tolerance. “You ask yourself, should I drive? If you have to ask yourself that question after you’ve been drinking, then you shouldn’t drive.”
There are multiple safe ride options available such as calling a ride-sharing service or designating a non-drinking driver.
AAA Texas is offering “Tipsy Tow,” a free tow and ride home of up to 10 miles from 6 p.m. on Monday, December 31 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1. You can request this service at (800) 222-4357.
Attorney Ted Liggett will pay for a taxi home from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. You can request this service at (806) 744-4878.
