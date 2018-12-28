Caprock Classic director Bobby Drum leaves lasting legacy on South Plains youth sports

“I’ve seen him sign for cars, help with utility bills, all kinds of things, just so his girls could make it to the ballpark. I felt like initially when I first met him that we were like a school bus. We would go around and pick up all the kids for practice or we would take everybody home after a tournament. He was like a dad to a lot of kids that didn’t have dads or like a mentor to kids that didn’t have that," Sjanna said.