Lubbock Police investigating Christmas morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - An early Christmas morning gathering in the parking lot of an East Lubbock nightclub ended with a woman stabbed and Lubbock Police searching for a suspect.
According to an LPD report, the pair got into a fight just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East 4th, outside of Snow’s Party House.
When police arrived, they found approximately 200 people outside of the nightclub, surrounding a woman who had been stabbed twice in the neck and multiple times in the stomach.
The report states the woman was reportedly involved in an ongoing dispute with the suspect over a man.
The woman was transported to UMC where she underwent surgery. Police are still looking for the suspect.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.