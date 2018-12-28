Much Colder and more snow overnight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Much colder temps for the area tonight as cold air continues to move into the region. Northerly winds of 15-20 mph will continue until late tonight as the thermometer falls to the low 20s by midnight. The communities from Lubbock north and west will have lows in the teens Saturday morning. The afternoon highs about like today, except colder where snow is on the ground in the northwest south plains. Lubbock will remain near freezing for a high tomorrow afternoon.
As for the snow potential. The First Alert Day was discontinued since the heavier snow and major travel issues will be along the Texas/New Mexico state line and into New Mexico. However, Lubbock could still receive anything from a dusting to near one inch by morning. So, so travel issues on a limited basis could occur through the central and western areas Saturday morning. Most of the issues will be related to bridges and overpasses that may glaze from the light snow overnight into early Saturday.
As with any storm system, a change in the track of the storm could move heavier snow east or west overnight.
Snow will be ending in all areas by mid-day on Saturday and temps will recover slightly on Sunday and Monday with some sunshine returning. However, another cold blast just in time for New Year’s Day.
