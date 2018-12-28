Much Colder and more snow overnight

As for the snow potential. The First Alert Day was discontinued since the heavier snow and major travel issues will be along the Texas/New Mexico state line and into New Mexico. However, Lubbock could still receive anything from a dusting to near one inch by morning. So, so travel issues on a limited basis could occur through the central and western areas Saturday morning. Most of the issues will be related to bridges and overpasses that may glaze from the light snow overnight into early Saturday.