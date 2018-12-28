No. 11 Red Raiders set to host UTRGV

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Coming off their holiday break, the No.11 Red Raider basketball team is set to take on UT Rio Grande Valley in their final non-conference game Friday at 6 p.m.
This will be the first time since 2005, and the first time since being renamed that UT Rio Grande Valley will come to Lubbock to play the Red Raiders.
In that game 13 years ago, they were known as the UT Pan American Broncs, and lost to the Red Raiders 103-50.
Coming into this game, the Vaqueros are 8-6 on the season and are ranked 12th nationally in turnovers forced per game.
Lesley Varner II is their leading scorer with 13.5 points and 6.1 rebound per game.
Plus, there will be a familiar face on the UTRGV sidelines, as former Red Raider and Sheryl Swoopes son – Jordan Jackson is on the team.
Currently, Texas Tech (10-1) is on a 45-game non-conference winning streak and are 7-0 at home this season.
Texas Tech comes into the game as a 27-point favorite to beat the Vaqueros.
