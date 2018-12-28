Report: Texas ties 3 states in police officer fatalities

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A report issued by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has found Texas ties California, Florida and New York for the most police officer deaths in 2018.
The data, which was released on Thursday, shows 11 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year in Texas. The preliminary totals were gathered from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27 of this year.
The seven state with the lowest officers death, at one, are Hawaii, Idaho, Main, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia.
In total, 144 police officers were killed in 2018, a 12 percent jump from 2017. The most deaths were firearm-related, at 52 percent, and right behind that were traffic-related incidents at 50 percent.
The remaining causes of death were categorized as “other," which include aircraft crashes, drownings, electrocutions, falls, fire-related incidents, job-related illnesses and poisoning.
The entire preliminary report can be found here.
