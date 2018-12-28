Report: Texas ties 3 states in police officer fatalities

By Michael Cantu | December 28, 2018 at 11:40 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:40 AM
A graph from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows the number of firearm-related officer deaths in the United States. (Source: NLEOMF)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A report issued by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has found Texas ties California, Florida and New York for the most police officer deaths in 2018.

The data, which was released on Thursday, shows 11 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year in Texas. The preliminary totals were gathered from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27 of this year.

The seven state with the lowest officers death, at one, are Hawaii, Idaho, Main, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia.

In total, 144 police officers were killed in 2018, a 12 percent jump from 2017. The most deaths were firearm-related, at 52 percent, and right behind that were traffic-related incidents at 50 percent.

A graph from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows the number of traffic-related police officer fatalities in the United States. (Source: NLEOMF)
The remaining causes of death were categorized as “other," which include aircraft crashes, drownings, electrocutions, falls, fire-related incidents, job-related illnesses and poisoning.

The entire preliminary report can be found here.

