Shallowater family gives large donation to foster care non-profit

UBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock non-profit Caleb’s Closet received a large donation from a Shallowater family Thursday. The story behind the donation is what has truly impressed the non-profit’s leadership.
“A number of people have described Ron and Vickie as angels," said Sarah Simpson, the Senior Vice President at Caleb’s Closet.
Caleb’s Closet gives household items and clothing to parents when they foster a new child. Simpson estimates there are 2,000 children in the foster care system between the South Plains and Panhandle.
Ron and Vickie Goulette cared for a large number of them before stepping down from fostering earlier this year. Then, Vickie died in August.
Ron and his family decided to donate all of the clothes and other items they had for someone who needed it. “I wanted it to go to a good cause, because I figured what we did was a good cause, so I wanted it to go to someone."
Simpson knows their donation will help many children across the South Plains. “They really donated things that we needed. Like I said it will serve hundreds, if not thousands of children.”
"I know she’s in heaven smiling, saying 'yeah, y’all did good,’” beams Ron.
For information about what items they accept as donations, click here.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.