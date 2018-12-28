Suspect steals Virgin Mary statue from Hobbs church

HOBBS, NM (KWES) - Hobbs Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole from St. Helena’s Catholic Church.
Investigators found the theft had occurred sometime after 8 p.m. on December 22.
According to surveillance footage the suspect entered the church around this time and exited several minutes later with the stolen items.
The stolen items were a Virgin Mary statue and a scepter from a St. Patrick statue. The second statue was reportedly damaged during the incident.
Investigators recovered the Virgin Mary statue near the sidewalk of the intersection of St. Anne and McKinley. Due to this info, police believe the suspect lives in the area northeast of the church.
If you have any information relating to this incident you are encouraged to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crimestoppers at 575-393-8005.
