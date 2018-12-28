Winter Weather advisories and warnings

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Light snow has led to a light dusting over the far northwestern KCBD viewing area early this morning. Additional snowfall is expected over that area, and hazardous travel conditions may develop.
As shown in the accompanying video, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect in and near the KCBD viewing area.
The heaviest snowfall will be in the advisory and warning areas, with one to three inches possible in the Winter Weather Advisory area and three to five inches in the Winter Storm Warning area near the state line. Much heavier snowfall is expected to the west, especially in the mountains. I still expect only light snow, perhaps only flurries, in the Lubbock area where snowfall is likely to total less than a half-inch. Accumulation on Lubbock-area roads is unlikely, but be extra cautious tonight and tomorrow morning, especially on and near bridges and overpasses. Please keep up with the latest weather conditions and forecast, which you’ll find below here on our Weather Page.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 AM CST Saturday for the Texas counties of Parmer, Castro, Bailey, Lamb and Cochran, including the cities of Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Dimmitt, Hart, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Amherst, Olton, Morton, and Whiteface. Snowfall will continue into early tomorrow morning. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.
WINTER STORM WARNING until Noon MST Saturday for the New Mexico counties of Curry and Roosevelt, including the cities of Clovis and Portales. Heavy snow expected with total accumulations of 4 to 10 inches through Saturday morning. Severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.