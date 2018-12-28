Winter Weather advisories and warnings

The heaviest snowfall will be in the advisory and warning areas, with one to three inches possible in the Winter Weather Advisory area and three to five inches in the Winter Storm Warning area near the state line. Much heavier snowfall is expected to the west, especially in the mountains. I still expect only light snow, perhaps only flurries, in the Lubbock area where snowfall is likely to total less than a half-inch. Accumulation on Lubbock-area roads is unlikely, but be extra cautious tonight and tomorrow morning, especially on and near bridges and overpasses. Please keep up with the latest weather conditions and forecast, which you’ll find below here on our Weather Page.