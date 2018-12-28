2018 year in review: Mass shootings, death of a former president and midterms among notable events

(CNN) - Between mass shootings and midterm elections, 2018 was another turbulent year for the United States.
The death of President George H.W. Bush just seven months after his wife Barbara capped off a tumultuous year.
It was a rare moment of bipartisanship as the nation came together to mourn.
“He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with integrity, leads with courage and acts with love in his heart for the citizens of our country,” former President George W. Bush said.
The year began with bullets flying at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people lost their lives and a movement was born.
The students from Parkland, FL, lobbied lawmakers for stronger gun control and organized nationwide protests culminating in the March for Our Lives in Washington, DC.
“Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job,” said Emma Gonzalez, a Parkland activist.
More mass shootings followed: 10 people shot and killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, 12 people shot and killed at a bar in Thousand Oaks, CA, and 11 people shot and killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.
Large groups of migrants banded together to make their way north in search of asylum.
“In Honduras, there is no money, no jobs, a lot of crime, there is no security,” one migrant said.
In spring, federal authorities separated thousands of immigrant families at the border as part of a zero-tolerance policy.
Images of children wrapped in foil blankets and surrounded by cage-like fencing sparked outrage, and the administration announced it would suspend the practice.
In fall, tensions erupted, prompting a shutdown of the San Diego border crossing for several hours.
The confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court turned into another heated political battle.
Sexual assault allegations led to dueling testimonies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes,” Dr. Christine Blasey Ford said.
“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” Brett Kavanaugh said.
The midterm elections saw record turnout at the polls.
Democrats took control of the house while Republicans increased their control of the Senate.
After the election, the White House dealt with a growing threat from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
President Donald Trump’s former allies Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, and Paul Manafort all faced varying charges.
“The entire thing has been a witch hunt. And there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign,” Trump said.
Political rhetoric reached a boiling point when an extremist mailed 14 pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, including former President Barack Obama and HIllary Clinton.
Climate change contributed to a devastating year of natural disasters.
2018 was the most destructive wildfire season on record in California.
Rains from Hurricane Florence flooded the Carolina coast, and winds from Hurricane Michael leveled parts of the Florida Panhandle.
The Me Too movement celebrated major court victories.
Comedian Bill Cosby and former Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar were sentenced for multiple sex crimes.
In the seven days leading up to Nassar’s sentencing, more than 150 young women confronted their abuser in court.
“You do realize now that we this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time are now a force and you are nothing?” Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said.
