Lady Raiders focused on finishing non-conference strong

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lady Raider basketball team is set to host Abilene Christian in their final non-conference game of the season.
Currently at 8-2 on the season, the Lady Raiders enter this game on a three-game winning streak.
But the path to their fourth straight win - will be tough.
Abilene Christian comes into the Hub-City with an 7-3 record on the season and is a much-improved team.
Currently, ACU has four players scoring double-digit points and at one point was ranked among mid-major teams, but is currently on a two-game skid.
Overall, this will be the 16th meeting between the Lady Raiders and the Wildcats.
The last time, Texas Tech defeated Abilene Christian, 71-65, in Lubbock back in 2015.
Tip off for the game is at 3 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.
