Lady Raiders route Abilene Christian

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lady Raider basketball team wrapped up non-conference play with a dominating win over Abilene Christian, 106-54.
Chrislyn Carr led the Lady Raiders in points with an impressive 29 points in 26 minutes, where she shot 70 percent from the field. Brittany Brewer had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Sydney Goodson and Zuri Sanders also reached the double-digit points with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
The last time that the Lady Raiders reached the 100-point mark was back in 2015, as they beat Southeastern Louisiana 113-51 in Lubbock. In 2016, the Lady Raiders scored 121 points against Midwestern State in an exhibition game.
With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 9-2 on the season.
Up next, the team will hit the road to start Big 12 Conference play – as they will face the Oklahoma Sooners on January 2nd. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
